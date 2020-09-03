Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,650 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 286.5% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

DKS traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,844,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,594. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $57.25.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $12,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

