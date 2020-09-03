Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,919.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.02. 4,218,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The company has a market capitalization of $140.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.15.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

