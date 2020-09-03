Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,427 Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LM. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Legg Mason by 146.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after buying an additional 201,317 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Legg Mason during the 1st quarter valued at about $773,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Legg Mason by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 46.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 189,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after buying an additional 59,975 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 223,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $11,171,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,247 shares in the company, valued at $40,644,839.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 648,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $32,395,936.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,106,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

LM stock remained flat at $$49.99 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,718,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,192. Legg Mason Inc has a 1-year low of $33.99 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.36.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

