Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,562 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,562 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,269 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Target by 78.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,398 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Target by 92.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,193 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1,078.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in Target by 842.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 902,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $108,166,000 after purchasing an additional 806,878 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,487 shares of company stock valued at $17,714,694. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $3.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,130,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,523,419. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.67 and a 200-day moving average of $117.21.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

