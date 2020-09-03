Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,400 Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Fiduciary Trust International LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $27,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Shares of CZR traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.62. 4,531,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,526,988. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $70.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

