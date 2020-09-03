Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,533 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,400. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $48.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.