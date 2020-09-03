Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.00. 4,426,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,205. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.93.

