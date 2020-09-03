Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,185 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 280,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 197,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 38,122 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 76,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000.

Shares of SCHC stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 586,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,276. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

