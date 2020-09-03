Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 564.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 52,546 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $533,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,226,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,522. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $59.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

