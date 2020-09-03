Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,304 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 62.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter.

CEF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,491,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,611. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

