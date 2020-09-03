Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd in the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 75,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

About Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

