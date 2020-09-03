Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Mastercard by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,737 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $53,522,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,128,000 after buying an additional 803,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $16.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $343.84. 6,285,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,975. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.68. The stock has a market cap of $357.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.38.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

