Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 22,270,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,042,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

