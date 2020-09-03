Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% in the first quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $15.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $287.41. The company had a trading volume of 107,223,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,257,742. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $303.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.15.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

