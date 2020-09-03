Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 20,339.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,447,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,410,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,392,000 after buying an additional 19,711 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 77.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 633,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,436,000 after buying an additional 275,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,805,000 after purchasing an additional 37,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after acquiring an additional 91,040 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $19.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $310.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,934. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.36. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $175.25 and a twelve month high of $331.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

