Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $409,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 287.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,603,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,605,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775,072 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,581,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,581,216 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6,072.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $615,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 50.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,713,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,193,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685,945 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,496,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,908,164. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $205.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.41.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

