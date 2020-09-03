Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $577,000 Stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 136.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOGM. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 105.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in LogMeIn during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LogMeIn by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,472 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOGM. ValuEngine cut shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

NASDAQ:LOGM remained flat at $$86.04 during trading hours on Thursday. 428,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.71. LogMeIn Inc has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $86.63.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $350.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

