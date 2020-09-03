Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $751,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 68.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,621,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $216,701,000 after purchasing an additional 102,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.4% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $50.39. The stock had a trading volume of 47,212,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,062,303. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

