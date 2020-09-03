Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $789,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,489,000 after acquiring an additional 185,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,277,000 after purchasing an additional 195,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 13.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,838 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP traded down $3.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.38. 372,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.91 and its 200 day moving average is $133.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In related news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.