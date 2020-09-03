Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $724,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $62,143,000. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 9.2% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $12.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $274.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,345,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,120. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.21. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $307.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura raised their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BofA Securities raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

