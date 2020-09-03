Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Invests $298,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 546.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $416,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 42,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $5,932,429.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,060 shares in the company, valued at $6,814,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,450 shares of company stock worth $16,149,470 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BR stock traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $144.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.64.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

