Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Invests $364,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,899 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $5.73 on Thursday, hitting $190.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,161,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,873. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $197.96. The company has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.94 and its 200-day moving average is $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

