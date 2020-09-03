Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Invests $420,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.47 on Thursday, hitting $115.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,445. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.36 and a 200-day moving average of $106.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

