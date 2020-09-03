Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Invests $456,000 in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in CF Finance Acquisition by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 407,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 84,183 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,801,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in CF Finance Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in CF Finance Acquisition by 151.3% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 651,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 392,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 79,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $821,651.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 115,477 shares of company stock worth $1,196,342 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.35. 875,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,205. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.60. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

About CF Finance Acquisition

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

