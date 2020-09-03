Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Makes New $750,000 Investment in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,426,000 after purchasing an additional 320,775 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,414,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,751,000 after acquiring an additional 60,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,964,000 after acquiring an additional 28,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 166,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares during the period.

DSI stock traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.78. The company had a trading volume of 113,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,449. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $82.98 and a 52 week high of $136.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.90.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

