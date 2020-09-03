Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Compass Point increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 4,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $610,335.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,375.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $30,670.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 308,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,332.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock traded down $2.73 on Thursday, reaching $123.18. 382,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,349. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $126.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 115.43 and a quick ratio of 115.43. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.73.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.