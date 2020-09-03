Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,057,000 after purchasing an additional 151,374 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,771,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $5.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,853,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,825. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $148.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.07. The stock has a market cap of $132.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ellen Barker sold 19,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $2,498,086.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,262 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,769.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

