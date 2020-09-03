Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,426 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.7% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $60.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,110,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,401,125. The company has a market capitalization of $244.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

