Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

FNDE traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,715. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $30.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49.

