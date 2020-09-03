Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 1,627 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 60,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $44.32. 82,411,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,699,469. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

