Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 1,778 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $6.17 on Thursday, hitting $166.30. 3,523,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742,784. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

