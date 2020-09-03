Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 1,918 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 23,753 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 915.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 102,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 92,229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,135,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,554. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.82. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

