Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Takes $433,000 Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.85.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $30.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $468.84. 2,022,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.04, a P/E/G ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.29. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $501.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $442.07 and a 200 day moving average of $369.07.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.62, for a total transaction of $605,850.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,027.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.62, for a total value of $470,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,851 shares of company stock valued at $43,935,306. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

