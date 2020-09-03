Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Takes $478,000 Position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SSPK)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SSPK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 47,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 414.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,573,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after buying an additional 2,073,500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 55.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,925,000 after acquiring an additional 534,565 shares during the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP raised its position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 18.2% in the first quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 1,300,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 200,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $9,840,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth $7,799,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

SSPK traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,057. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

