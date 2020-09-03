Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 78.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 152,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after buying an additional 67,352 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.52.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.48 on Thursday, reaching $207.56. 3,512,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.37.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

