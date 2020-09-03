Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Spartan Energy (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spartan Energy (NASDAQ:SPAQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPAQ. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in Spartan Energy by 302.3% in the second quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,601,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,003 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Spartan Energy by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,041,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 622,106 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spartan Energy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,667,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,594,000 after purchasing an additional 321,727 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,680,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000.

Get Spartan Energy alerts:

In other Spartan Energy news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 106,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $1,165,610.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 926,802 shares of company stock worth $9,973,806 over the last three months.

NASDAQ SPAQ traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.58. 7,114,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,093. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11. Spartan Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

Spartan Energy Profile

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination agreement with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spartan Energy (NASDAQ:SPAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.