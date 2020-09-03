Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $82.33. 5,716,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,905,781. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.94.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

