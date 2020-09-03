Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,847,000 after purchasing an additional 57,118 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 18.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 1st quarter worth $998,000.

NASDAQ VTWO traded down $3.57 on Thursday, reaching $124.13. 97,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,230. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $136.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.28.

