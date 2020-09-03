Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Paypal by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 45,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Paypal by 31.0% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Paypal by 3.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 160.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 45,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $5.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,913,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,773,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.14 billion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $212.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.08.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,745 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

