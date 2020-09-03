Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Increased by Stewart Asset Management LLC

Stewart Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,197 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 6.2% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 724.1% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 324,252 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,322,000 after acquiring an additional 284,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.24. 11,941,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,298,430. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $241.33 billion, a PE ratio of -215.34, a PEG ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

