Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $45,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,153,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,323,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.14. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $238.30 billion, a PE ratio of -216.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

