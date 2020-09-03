Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.0% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,153,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,323,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.65 and a 200 day moving average of $115.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.37, a PEG ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

