Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $204.77 Million

Brokerages expect Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) to post sales of $204.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $178.71 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $287.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year sales of $827.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $781.41 million to $900.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $899.00 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 58.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

HCC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 646,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $813.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.