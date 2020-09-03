Wells Fargo & Co. Pfd. Series L (NYSE:WFC.PL) Trading 0.3% Higher

Wells Fargo & Co. Pfd. Series L (NYSE:WFC.PL)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,382.50 and last traded at $1,380.50. 5,090 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $1,376.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,344.11.

About Wells Fargo & Co. Pfd. Series L (NYSE:WFC.PL)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co. Pfd. Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co. Pfd. Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.