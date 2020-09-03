WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC) Announces $0.02 Final Dividend

WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$20.54.

In other WiseTech Global news, insider Richard White sold 206,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$22.02 ($15.73), for a total value of A$4,545,786.78 ($3,246,990.56).

WiseTech Global Limited provides cloud-based software solutions to the logistics industry worldwide. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information. It primarily offers CargoWise One, a single-platform software solution to enhance the productivity and integration, automation, and communication with the supply chain.

