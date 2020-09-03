X Square Capital LLC Acquires 1,351 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the first quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 38,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.3% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

WFC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.57. 40,216,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,272,984. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 65.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

