X Square Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,432 Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

Shares of KMB traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $156.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.70 and a 200 day moving average of $141.36. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

