X Square Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Amgen by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $7.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,868,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,842. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.73 and its 200-day moving average is $229.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $148.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.50.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.