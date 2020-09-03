X Square Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock traded down $59.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,074.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,702,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,957. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,146.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,007.33 and a 200-day moving average of $732.30. The firm has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,762.05, a PEG ratio of 3,828.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $964.54.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

