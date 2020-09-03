X Square Capital LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after purchasing an additional 252,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $861,553,000 after buying an additional 241,810 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $805,018,000 after buying an additional 144,422 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $49,952,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 465,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,775,000 after buying an additional 124,146 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

LMT traded up $11.26 on Wednesday, hitting $398.07. 1,210,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,204. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.68. The firm has a market cap of $109.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

